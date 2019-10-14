NEW ORLEANS — One person is still missing, believed to be trapped inside the Hard Rock Hotel after the building partially collapsed without warning Saturday morning.

Rescue efforts are still the focus. Engineers are evaluating the building and crews are assembling a 220,000-pound crane to try to stabilize the building, but rescue teams are unable to get to some areas due to fears of another collapse.

"We have someone we have not located and can't get to where we think they might be," New Orleans Fire Department Chief Tim McConnell said. "Our goal here is to continue making the scene safe so we can continue getting into this building deeper and deeper for rescue purposes."

Several floors of the hotel toppled down Saturday amid blinding dust and flying debris. A WWL-TV viewer captured dramatic video of upper floors collapsing Saturday before one side of the building crashed to the street.

Two people were killed in the collapse. Urban Search and Rescue teams have tried to find the missing person on or above the eighth floor. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Sunday that the body of one of the two dead has been recovered and the coroner's office is working to identify the victim.

Thirty people were injured. Only one remains in the hospital. The mayor visited the man, who had surgery for a leg injury.

"He told me it could have been worse. He wanted to make sure his co-workers were safe. He was envisioning the two who were on the floor with him," Cantrell said.

Officials declined to say if they have any indication whether the missing worker is alive after Saturday's collapse.

"Everything above that is what collapsed and is very unstable so we're not prepared to put people in that area until that crane is secure," McConnell said.

The project's contractor, Citadel Builders LLC, was flying in engineers from Europe to help crews remove debris without risking the life of the missing person or nearby buildings and aid in the investigation, officials said.

Neither Citadel Builders nor emergency officials have commented on any potential cause of the building collapse.

The new Hard Rock Hotel was under construction at the corner of Rampart Street and Canal Street, a broad boulevard just outside the French Quarter that is lined with restaurants hotels and retailers. Canal, which carries six lanes of traffic divided by a wide median where streetcars roll, separates the Quarter from the city's main business district.

As rescue efforts continue into Monday morning, commuters who are expected to head back to work in Downtown should be aware of several road closures. Several blocks are closed around the collapsed building, so leave early due to the heavy delays expected.

Officials warned massive disruptions in the area will likely last for weeks.

"I'm asking employers to be patient with your employees," said New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson.

"Traffic will be a problem and we want everyone to have a level of understanding and patience," said NOLA Public Schools Superintendent Henderson Lewis Jr. "Normal bus pickup time may be delayed."

Twenty-six RTA bus lines meet in the area and will be relocated, likely for weeks.

"Really give yourself extra time tomorrow," said RTA CEO Alex Wiggins.

"This structure is not stable. We want people to stay away from the area. How we touch it — it just matters," the mayor said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.