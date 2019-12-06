GEORGETOWN, Texas — Editor's Note: Officials first reported the crash caused multiple fatalities. They later confirmed only one person was killed.

A crash in Georgetown on southbound State Highway 130 just south of Highway 29 has left one person dead and shut down all southbound lanes earlier in the day on Wednesday.

On Wednesday afternoon the southbound lanes reopened on SH 130, but the frontage road lanes remained closed.

Georgetown police sent out a tweet on Wednesday just after 11:00 a.m. saying the crash had occurred.

Officials said it appeared one car lost control as they were trying to pass another vehicle on the southbound portion of the highway, skidded across a ditch and crashed in the trees next to the feeder road.

Five people, three males and two females, were in the car at the at time. Three were ejected from the vehicle and four were taken to the hospital. One male was pronounced deceased on scene. Georgetown police said it appeared they were all teenagers from Garland, Texas.

Police are asking that people avoid the area if possible and no further information is available at this time. Roads in the area could be closed for multiple hours.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

