AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS sent out a release on Wednesday saying they have responded to 15 drowning incidents this year for people under the age of 18 with three of them ending in fatalities.

ATCEMS said the number of fatalities from people under the age of 18 drowning is up this year compared to last year with only one fatality reported in all of 2018.

According to ATCEMS, all of the drownings that occurred were children under the age of 12 with 14 of the 15 under the age of seven.

Nine of the 15 drowning incidents occurred at pools.

ATCEMS will be discussing recent drownings on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. at Deep Eddy Pool in hopes of eliminating the preventable deaths.

