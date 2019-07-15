BASTROP, Texas — The video above is from March 9, 2019.

Bastrop County prosecutors have requested a Nov. 20 execution date for Rodney Reed, asking a state judge to act quickly, according to an article by the Austin-American Statesman.

The Statesman reported the defense lawyers for Reed responded to the request by prosecutors on Monday, asking a judge to throw out the motion to set an execution date.

According to the Statesman's report, the request from prosecutors came one day after the "Bastrop Advertiser" ran a story about efforts from Reed's family and supporters to fight his conviction.

Reed's defense lawyers told Judge Doug Shaver the prosecution's request was "in retaliation for the Reed family's legitimate exercise of their First Amendment rights."

RELATED:

Death row inmate's family pleads for Supreme Court to save his life after Texas denies appeal

Family and supporters of Rodney Reed gather in Bastrop

Supporters rally in Bastrop for Rodney Reed, Texas man on death row

Supreme Court ruling: Death row inmate Rodney Reed denied request for DNA testing

The Statesman's report said Bastrop County Criminal District Attorney Bryan Goertz referred to the motion of the defense as being "ludicrous" and said the execution date request was tied to court deadlines.

The state of Texas Court of Criminal Appeal denied an appeal made last Wednesday by Reed, according to the Reed Justice Initiative.

“All of Reed’s appeals are exhausted, so from the state’s perspective (setting an execution date) is the next procedural step,” said Goertz.

The state has a law requiring courts to set execution dates at least 90 days in the future, so if the prosecution wants Reed to be executed on the date requested, an order would need to be entered by August 21, 2019.

Reed was arrested for the 1996 strangulation death of Stacey Stites after DNA tests linked him to the murder.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Austin parking garage in the running to become the 'coolest' in America

Police warn flushing drugs down the toilet could create 'meth-gators'

Trump digs in against Dem congresswomen; they're firing back

Austin man accused of uploading child pornography to online photo sharing service