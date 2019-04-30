MINNEAPOLIS — A jury of 12 has found former Minneapolis Police officer Mohamed Noor guilty of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, but not guilty of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting death of an unarmed woman who had called 911 to report what she thought was a sexual assault happening in the alley behind her home.

The jury of 10 men and two women deliberated for about 11 hours before reaching their verdict in the death of 40-year-old Justine Ruszczyk Damond. Half the jurors were people of color, deciding the fate of Noor, who is Somali-American. Ruszczyk Damond was white, a dual citizen of Australia and the United States.

Attorney Doug Kelley tells KARE 11 that the third-degree murder charge is rare. Noor's sentencing is set for June 7.

It was late the night of July 15, 2017 when Noor and partner Matthew Harrity were dispatched to an alley on the 5000 block of Washburn Avenue South. The debate over what unfolded next was at the crux of Noor's murder trial.

Prosecutors painted Noor as a poorly trained officer who panicked and made a reckless decision to fire his weapon at an unarmed woman when there really was no danger. His defense team described for jurors a "perfect storm" of events that unfolded in an instant, insisting that Noor reacted the way any officer would in firing the shot that killed Ruszczyk Damond.

In closing arguments Noor attorney Tom Plunkett began by loudly and unexpectedly banging his lectern, shouting a profanity and saying, "Pow!"

Plunkett was recreating for jurors testimony by Noor that he heard a loud bang right before Damond approached his squad car, followed by his partner swearing and struggling to pull out his gun an instant right before Noor fired.

Plunkett told the jury: "Mr. Noor acted as he was trained. He acted as a reasonable police officer."

Prosecutors asked jurors to question a key part of Noor's account of the fatal shooting.

Noor testified that he heard a loud bang on his car that made him fear a possible ambush right before Ruszczyk Damond appeared at his partner's window. He said he fired to stop a threat.

Prosecutor Amy Sweasy countered by describing the bang on the car as a "theory" that originated with other officers who arrived at the scene and were struggling to understand how the shooting could have happened. She says neither Noor or Harrity mentioned a noise until Harrity talked with state investigators three days later, and there's "no conclusive proof" like fingerprints or eyewitness accounts that prove Ruszczyk Damond ever touched the squad car.

Regardless of the jury's verdict, the group Justice for Justine planned to hold a rally Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Government Plaza in downtown Minneapolis.