ARLINGTON, Texas — A new mural was dedicated Sunday afternoon to Amber Hagerman. A group gathered at a park in Arlington and finished the mural in honor of Hagerman.

She was last seen alive in 1996 near East Abram Road and Browning Drive.

Hagerman was 9 years old when she went missing. Her disappearance set off a massive search.

Her death started what is now known as the "Amber Alert System."

