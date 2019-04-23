NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — New Braunfels police responded to a parking lot road rage incident on Tuesday where shots were fired.

According to police, the drivers of a truck and a car refused to move out of the way for the other causing an occupant from the truck to get out and assault the driver of the car.

Police said the driver that was being assaulted then accelerated forward and rammed the front end of the truck.

Police said a man in a third vehicle was watching and walked over with a handgun, firing a number of shots at the pickup truck.

After the shots were fired, police said the pickup truck fled the scene and the third man entered his vehicle and fled in a separate direction.

The pickup truck has been found and police reported that no injuries came about as a result of the shots being fired.

Investigators have identified the suspect that fired the gun and officers are looking for him, according to police.

Police said the man was last seen driving a white 4-door Nissan Versa with tinted windows. If anyone has information about the whereabouts of that vehicle they should call 911.

