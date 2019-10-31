LOWRY, Minn. — For a farmer, there's as much love for their community as there is for their land.

"We all love each other and we help our neighbors," said farmer Zach Johnson.

He says nobody understood that better than his Lowry neighbor and friend, Norman Johnson.

The man who farmed on his land for about 60 years. The man who loved his combine.

"That was his happy place," said son Lyn Johnson.

He and daughters Lori and Karin could go on and on about him.

"He was just that kind generous, warm, people used the word warm, and welcoming person," said Lori. "He was committed to helping everyone."

Norman unexpectedly died late last week.

"Everyone loved him," said Lori.

So the community returned the love that he spread earlier this week.

"Really support each other," said Zach.

"Yeah that's what we do," said farmer Jon Larson.

Both joined several others to harvest Norman's 200 acres of soybeans while his family was at his visitation on Monday.

Zach posted a video of their efforts and it has been viewed millions of times.

"It's what we do for each other all the time. It's who we are and that's are mentality," said Zach.

The Johnson family is forever grateful.

"It was beyond moving. Word you really can't express that kind of gratitude and to know these people just came and did it. They didn't ask, they were like dad. They just knew something had to happen and they were there to do it," said Lori.

Neighbors helping neighbors.

Farmers helping fellow farmers.

Proof that when times are tough community can make that difference.