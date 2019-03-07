BUDA, Texas — Less than two months after Buda expanded an odor ordinance, some people are already putting it to the test. They say their neighborhood smells like a dumpster, and they have to deal with it every day.

"It's really that bad," said Brian McKinney. "It is literally a quarter of a mile, right here."

The reason for the stink is just on the other side of Old Black Colony Road.

"It's kind of like a dumpster behind a restaurant," said Shelley MacAllister.

It's a working farm owned by Grubtubs, a company that composts food for restaurants instead of letting it go into a landfill.

But when the winds change and blow north, the smell comes right into this neighborhood.

"It's this stretch, this corridor here where it's getting to be the point that it's unbearable to be outside when it's at its max potency," said McKinney.

According to the City, the company had been cited under the odor ordinance at the beginning of June, they then had two weeks to file a report saying how they would fix it. In that report, the company listed seven things to help reduce the smell.

But for those living here, it's an issue they wish they didn't have to deal with.

"I don't want to have to choose my route based on this offensive smell," said MacAllister.

"They're not hiding anything that's for sure," said McKinney. "I wish they were hiding more because then it would keep a lid on things."

