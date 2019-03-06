Editor's note: The above video is about National Navajo Code Talkers Day, which is Aug. 14. 

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation has announced that World War II-era Navajo Code Talker William Tully Brown has died at age 96.

He's the third Navajo Code Talker to die since May 10.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez says Brown died Monday in Winslow, Arizona. The cause of death wasn't disclosed.

Brown was among hundreds of Navajos who served in the Marine Corps, using a code based on their native language to outsmart the Japanese in World War II.

Brown enlisted in 1944 and was honorably discharged in 1946.

He received the American Campaign Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal, Navy Occupation Service Medal, World War II Victory Medal and Honorable Service Label Button.

Brown's funeral is scheduled Thursday at Fort Defiance Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fort Defiance, Arizona. A reception will follow at the Church of Latter-day Saints Chapel in Michaels, Arizona. 

PHOTOS: Honoring the Navajo Code Talkers
01 / 25
Navajo Code Talker William Tully Brown passed away June 3, 2019, Navajo Nation officials say.
02 / 25
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2018, fle photo Democratic New Mexico state Sen. John Pinto talks about his career as a lawmaker on American Indian Day in the Legislature on in Santa Fe, N.M. Pinto joined the Senate in 1977 and is 92 years old. He was a Marine who trained as a Navajo code talker during World War II. His singing of the "Potato Song" is an annual Senate ritual. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee, File)
03 / 25
Navajo Code Talker Fleming Begaye Sr. passed away May 10, 2019. (Photo: Navajo Nation)
04 / 25
Navajo Nation Code Talker David Patterson Sr. (Photo: Navajo Nation)
05 / 25
Sgt. Maj. Dan Akee passed away on the morning of Oct. 14, 2016. (Photo: Arizona Governor's Office)
06 / 25
Navajo Code Talker George James Sr. listens as US President Barack Obama speaks to the 2012 Tribal Nations Conference.
07 / 25
George James, Sr., served at the Battle of Iwo Jima. (Photo: Marvcallo Silver/Special to 12 News)
08 / 25
George James, Sr. enlisted in the Marine Corps when he was 17. (Photo: Marvcallo Silver/Special to 12 News)
09 / 25
George James, Sr., was a Navajo Code Talker in WWII. (Photo: Marvcallo Silver/Special to 12 News)
10 / 25
Navajo Code Talker Alfred Newman
11 / 25
Navajo Code Talker Joe H. Kellwood died at 95 years old.
12 / 25
Native American members of the Navajo Code Talkers, Bill Toledo (L), Peter MacDonald (C) and George James, Sr. (R), listen as US President Barack Obama speaks in 2012.
13 / 25
Members of the Navajo Code Talkers Association salute during the Presentation of Colors during day one of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the Pepsi Center August 25, 2008. (Photo: Getty Images)
14 / 25
Navajo code talker Dr. Samuel Billison speaks about his days as a U.S. Marine in World War II during a Library of Congress History Project seminar at the U.S.S. Intrepid Sea-Air-Space Museum on June 6, 2002
15 / 25
Members of the elite Navajo Code Talkers, the famed U.S. Marine unit who delivered unbreakable codes during World War II battles against the Japanese, look on before the start of the annual Veterans Day parade November 11, 2009.
16 / 25
Members of the elite Navajo Code Talkers, the famed U.S. Marine unit who delivered unbreakable codes during World War II battles against the Japanese, look on before the start of the annual Veterans Day parade November 11, 2009.
17 / 25
Navajo Nation officials say George B. Willie Sr. passed away in December 2017 at age 92. (Photo: Navajo Nation Council)
18 / 25
World War II, Navajo code talkers for the Marine Corps are honored before the MLB game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field on September 11, 2015.
19 / 25
Native American members of the Navajo Code Talkers listen as US President Barack Obama speaks during the White House Tribal Nations Conference at the Department of the Interior.
20 / 25
Navajo Code Talker Roy Hawthorne, Sr., died April 21, 2018. He was 92. (Photo: Navajo Nation Council)
21 / 25
Navajo Code Talker Bill Toledo listens as US President Barack Obama speaks to the 2012 Tribal Nations Conference at the Department of Interior.
22 / 25
Members of the elite Navajo Code Talkers, the famed U.S. Marine unit who delivered unbreakable codes during World War II battles against the Japanese, salute before the start of the annual Veterans Day parade November 11, 2009 in New York City.
23 / 25
Edmund Harjo (C), 96, a Seminole Indian code talker and a World War II veteran of the 195th Field Artillery Battalion, poses for photographers during the Congressional Gold Medal ceremony.
24 / 25
Frank Willetto (2nd R) of Crownpoint, New Mexico, and Keith Little (R) of Navajo, New Mexico, both were members of the Navajo Code Talkers during World War II, attend a ceremony to mark the 65th anniversary of the battle of Iwo Jima.
25 / 25
Navajo Code Talker Teddy Draper Sr. (Photo: Courtesy of Marty Thompson)