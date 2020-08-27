Large chemical fire reported off I-10 in Westlake, Louisiana; shelter-in-place issued

"If you are in the Westlake/Moss Bluff/Sulphur area, shelter in place, close your windows and doors and turn off your A/C units," the governor tweeted.

WESTLAKE, La. — A large chemical plant fire has been reported along I-10 just west of Lake Charles, Louisiana officials warn.

Governor John Bel Edwards tweeted that Westlake-area residents should shelter-in-place and turn off their air conditioning as a precaution:

"There is a chemical fire in the Westlake/Moss Bluff/Sulphur area. Residents are advised to shelter in place until further notice and close your doors and windows."

Social media photos and videos, which started appearing after 9:30 a.m., showed a large plume of black smoke rising from the area just hours after Hurricane Laura ripped through. It's unknown if the fire was caused by the storm.

Just spotted the huge fire at a plant in Lake Charles. Residents in nearby areas and north of the plant are being asked to shelter indoors, close their windows and turn off their AC. It is unclear if this fire is related to Hurricane #Laura. pic.twitter.com/HLjx2VSjQY — Maya Rodriguez (@MayaJRodriguez) August 27, 2020

There is no official word on what is burning, but the Lafayette Daily Advertiser reported it was the result of a possible chlorine leak.

KATC reported that state police were on the way to the scene, and traffic on I-10 was being diverted to I-210.

Huge chemical fire just off I-10 in Lake Charles,LA pic.twitter.com/xQ1qcmPZYz — RadarOmega (@RadarOmega_WX) August 27, 2020

"If you are in the Westlake/Moss Bluff/Sulphur area, shelter in place, close your windows and doors and TURN OFF YOUR AIR CONDITIONING UNITS. There is a chemical fire. Stay inside and wait for additional direction from local officials," tweeted the governor.