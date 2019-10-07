TUCSON, Ariz. - It was car versus cactus, and the cactus apparently won, creating quite possibly the most Arizona moment you could imagine.

Tucson’s Northwest Fire District tweeted a photo of a car with a cactus sticking out the windshield Wednesday morning.

The fire department’s post says they responded to the crash around 9:30 a.m. The driver crossed a median, which was already occupied by a cactus, and as you can see it wasn’t looking to budge. The cactus fell onto the car, busting into the windshield.

Firefighters say no one was injured.



