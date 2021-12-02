Elon Musk set to appear in court in Delaware Monday as defendant in case filed by Tesla

Tesla Inc. shareholders are alleging that Musk, the company’s CEO and board chairman, acquired SolarCity Corporation to save it from bankruptcy.

AUSTIN, Texas — Elon Musk is set to appear in a trial at the Delaware Court of Chancery in Wilmington, Delaware, on Monday for a lawsuit Tesla Inc. stockholders filed against him.

Shareholders are alleging that Musk, the company’s CEO and board chairman, acquired SolarCity Corporation, a company he also was the board chairman of, to save it from bankruptcy.

The plaintiffs’ case calls for Musk and other members of Tesla’s board of directors to remedy “breaches of fiduciary duty and waste of corporate assets.” They are also accusing the defendants of unjust enrichment.

Tesla acquired SolarCity in 2016. At the time, Musk was the chairman of SolarCity’s board, the company’s largest stockholder and one of its founders, according to the lawsuit. Musk also owned just over 22% of Tesla’s stock at the time of the acquisition.

The acquisition was worth approximately $2.6 billion. Stockholders want Musk to repay the cost back to Tesla.

The lawsuit alleges that SolarCity “consistently failed to turn a profit, had mounting debt, and was burning through cash at an unsustainable rate” before the acquisition.

Plaintiffs said acquiring SolarCity benefited Musk, his family members and other Tesla insiders “at the expense of Tesla and its minority stakeholders.”

The suit was originally filed in 2017. Both Tesla and SolarCity are Delaware corporations.

Musk announced Tesla would move its headquarters from California to Texas in 2020. The company is currently building a "Gigafactory" in Austin, and Musk currently lives in Texas.

The Delaware Court of Chancery does not have a jury so, usually, there are no opening statements or closing arguments during the trial. According to the court, it is common that the chancellor or vice chancellor presiding over the trial will issue a written ruling at a later date after the trial concludes.