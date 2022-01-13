Watch: SpaceX conducts Transporter-3 mission from Florida

Transporter-3 is SpaceX’s third dedicated rideshare mission, and on board the launch were 105 spacecraft.

SpaceX successfully launched its Falcon 9 rocket for the Transporter-3 mission on Jan. 13.

The entire process of the launch, landing and deployment of equipment lasted just under an 1.5 hours. A breakdown of the launch can be found on SpaceX's website here.

The private space company's first launch to ever take place from Cape Canaveral under a NASA contract was in 2010. Its first launch from the Kennedy Space Center's historic Launch Complex 39-A would then follow in 2017.