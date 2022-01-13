x
Watch: SpaceX conducts Transporter-3 mission from Florida

Transporter-3 is SpaceX’s third dedicated rideshare mission, and on board the launch were 105 spacecraft.

SpaceX successfully launched its Falcon 9 rocket for the Transporter-3 mission on Jan. 13.

Transporter-3 is SpaceX’s third dedicated rideshare mission, and on board the launch were 105 spacecraft (including CubeSats, microsats, PocketQubes and orbital transfer vehicles).

The entire process of the launch, landing and deployment of equipment lasted just under an 1.5 hours. A breakdown of the launch can be found on SpaceX's website here.

Watch the Falcon 9 launch here: 

The private space company's first launch to ever take place from Cape Canaveral under a NASA contract was in 2010. Its first launch from the Kennedy Space Center's historic Launch Complex 39-A would then follow in 2017.

