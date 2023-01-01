An Instagram video shows sparks flying from wires.

ORLANDO, Florida — A Ferris wheel in Orlando, Florida, lost power and sparks started flying, leaving more than 60 people stuck on the ride.

This video shows sparks flying from wires on one of the pods on the 400-foot-tall Ferris wheel Saturday night at Icon Park.

Fire crews rescued at least 62 people stranded with no communication when the power went out.

The fire chef said they do not know what caused the power outage.

No one was hurt.

This is the same theme park where St. Louis teen Tyre Sampson was killed while riding a free-fall ride back in March.