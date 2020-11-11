x
Mental health expert says veterans are struggling with stress of COVID-19, political division

Dr. Suzy Bird Gulliver with the Warriors Research Institute says it can be hard for veterans to cope with "hostility at home."

WACO, Texas — Nov. 11 is Veterans Day. As America celebrates and honors those who have served in the military, it's important to also shine a light on the mental health conditions veterans may experience, especially during these stressful times.

Dr. Suzy Bird Gulliver, the director of Baylor Scott & White's Warriors Research Institute in Waco, said she thinks veterans are struggling with the stress of COVID-19 and all of the political division in the world today.

"Veterans who fought for our country ... the united part of our country, to find so much hostility at home, I think is really a challenge," Dr. Gulliver said.

According to its website, the Warriors Research Institute "strives to improve the quality of care available to military veterans and emergency responders via a program of scientific inquiry." One way the institute does that is by providing free mental health care for veterans and their families via video conferencing.

If you are a veteran, family member of a veteran, firefighter, EMT or paramedic who is struggling with mental health issues, you can contact the Warriors Research Institute to inquire about its tele-mental health services.

Learn more about the institute's current and past projects.

