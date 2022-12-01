Texas military communities to receive $15M in grants

The funds will be invested in infrastructure projects and other initiatives to increase military value.

AUSTIN, Texas — Half a dozen Texas military communities will receive $15.3 million in grants, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday.

The governor's office said the new round of grants from the Texas Military Preparedness Commission's Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant (DEAAG) program will assist military communities that may be impacted by any future Base Realignment and Closure round. The funds will be invested in infrastructure projects and other initiatives to increase the installations' military value and protect jobs.

“As our mighty Texas economy is resurging, support for our military communities and the jobs they create is vital to continue expanding opportunity for hardworking Texans across the state,” Abbott said in a statement.

Abbott said that the 15 major military installations and Army Futures Command in Texas add over $123 billion to the state's economy and support, directly or indirectly, more than 633,000 jobs.

These communities will receive funds from the latest round of grants:

According to Abbott's office, since 2015, the governor has awarded $98 million in grants to military communities through the DEAAG program. As of this round of grants, every Texas active-duty installation has benefitted from a DEAAG award.