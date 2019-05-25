AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick and Speaker of the House Dennis Bonnen met in the House chambers Saturday to honor the state's fallen heroes.

"We are so grateful for every man and woman has ever served, but as we commemorate Memorial Day, we particularly remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country," Gov. Abbott said. "Today, we recognize especially Texas military members killed while serving since the last legislative session. We honor their dedication. We remember their sacrifice and we celebrate their lives."

RELATED:

Moving photo captures flag being placed at Tomb of Unknown Soldier during severe rainstorm

Austinites 'Carry the Load' to honor fallen military members, first responders

Texas soldier killed in Korean War makes final trip home

"It is our duty to honor those that died in service to this great nation and sacrificed everything to keep us free," Gov. Abbott said. "Our fallen military heroes were more than remarkable soldiers. They were sons and daughters, mothers and fathers, siblings, friends and members of our communities. May we use today and every day as an opportunity to remember our fallen heroes."

House lawmakers, veterans and other members of the public were also on hand for the "Texas Fallen Heroes" ceremony.

Senator Donna Campbell read off some of the fallen's names.

"Master Sergeant Jonathan Dunbar, United States Army, Austin, Texas. If you would go ahead and come up, family."

RELATED:

Heading out to the lake this Memorial Day weekend? Don't drink and drive, Texas Game Warden warns

LIST: Memorial Day weekend events in the Austin area

A young man representing the Dunbar family greeted Gov. Abbott and shook his and other lawmakers' hands.

Sen. Campbell and Lieutenant Colonel Harold Bender with the Texas Army National Guard continued reading off the names of the fallen.

"Sergeant Cameron Meddock, United States Army, Spearman, Texas. Specialist Alexander Missildine, United States Army, Tyler, Texas. Chief Warrant Officer 2 Lee Smith, United States Army, Arlington, Texas. Specialist Allen Stigler, United States Army, Arlington Texas."

Traditions like the Presentation of the Colors, singing of "Amazing Grace," a 21-gun salute outside the Capitol and a bagpipe procession also took place at the ceremony.

PHOTOS: 'Texas Fallen Heroes' Ceremony Photo courtesy of the Office Of The Governor. Photo courtesy of the Office Of The Governor. Photo courtesy of the Office Of The Governor.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Leander church to host 'Drag Queen Story Time' after City cancels library event

'We will never give up on this case' | Investigators continue to seek answers in the 1991 Austin yogurt shop murders

'I feel like my prayers have been answered' | Austin area woman among first to receive FDA-approved postpartum depression treatment

Texas Gulf Coast beaches reporting high levels of fecal matter ahead of Memorial Day