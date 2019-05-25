SAN ANTONIO — Saturday, the Texas Army National Guard said farewell and good luck to the 636th Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment of the 71st Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, 71st Troop Command. The group known as Task Force Athena is mobilizing to the Middle East to assist in a variety of military intelligence operations at multiple locations in the region.

"This is a promise that we give to the soldiers, that the soldiers give to us," 71st Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade Commander Colonel Michael Liesmann said. "So it’s that exchange. And then we talk to the families, we tell 'em we’re gonna take care of them, we remind them of our motto: duty, honor and Texas, we tell them about what an honor it is for families, soldiers, and the leadership."

The Texas Army National Guard says this is the largest military intelligence deployment for the Texas Army National Guard since 2009, when the 636th Military Intelligence Battalion deployed to Afghanistan.

Many of the soldiers composing Task Force Athena also helped in Houston after Hurricane Harvey.

"They’ve done that, but now they’re gonna turn around, put on their helmets and their body armor and go downrange and do a military intelligence mission and to me that’s extraordinary- that they have a mission in the state, and a mission for the nation, so again you see Duty, Honor, Texas coming in," said Commander Col. Michael Liesmann.

To prepare for the deployment, the more than 60 soldiers deploying attended more than 30 courses. They will leave over the summer, though exact departure and return dates were not released Saturday.

There are things Texans can do to show support.

"I’ve seen all kinds of care packages go downrange from Texas and I’ll tell ya, as the war’s gone on, like most things, we’re into our 17th, 18th year now- it’s easy to forget we still have guys downrange and in Houston people ask- you still have soldiers there?" Col. Michael Liesmann said. "We have them all over the Middle East. Don’t forget about us- thoughts and prayers are great, gift boxes- these guys are gonna be gone for Christmas, so that’s great, and just as you see them around town- say thank you. That means so much to us, a simple thank you is great."