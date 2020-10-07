San Antonio sailor returns home after 10-week quarantine aboard USS Roosevelt

His deployment took an unexpected turn in the spring.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio family saw their Navy son's ship sail to shore this week after an unusual and uncertain deployment.

Margie Rico said her son, U.S. Navy LS-1 Martin Rico Jr., a logistics specialist, was on deployment when the novel coronavirus spread aboard the U.S.S. Roosevelt. It ended up docking in Guam for 10 weeks, where sailors were isolated and quarantined.

On Thursday, the ship finally docked in San Diego, where the sailor's wife and three kids have been waiting for his safe return.

"That was very difficult," Margie Rico said. "We were unsure of what was happening or when they would comehome. But to God all the glory...they're coming home today."