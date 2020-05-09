Pvt. Carlton L. Chee, 25, was a member of the Navajo Nation who reportedly died after collapsing during a training exercise at an Army post in Texas.

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation Council is urging an investigation be launched into the recent death of a soldier while he was training at an Army post in Texas.

Pvt. Carlton L. Chee, 25, reportedly died after collapsing during a training exercise at the Fort Hood Army post in Texas. He was a member of the Navajo Nation from Ramah Pine Hill, New Mexico.

Pvt. Chee’s death is one of 28 to occur at the Fort Hood U.S. Army post this year, according to The Associated Press.

"We are deeply disturbed by the string of deaths at Fort Hood, and if there is any malfeasance or negligence involved, the Navajo Nation calls on our national leaders to pursue every available avenue to protect the lives of our Navajo warriors and those serving in the U.S. Armed Forces,” said nation Speaker Seth Damon.

The Army has reportedly said it will launch an overall investigation into the management of the post, along with a more detailed investigation into previous cases.

Pvt. Chee was a 2015 graduate of Pine Hill High School. He was noted by school officials for his participation in football, basketball, and track and field throughout his high school career and entered the Army in February as a tank crewman, the nation said in a press release.

"“The Navajo Nation Council honors Private Chee for his desire to serve and protect his fellow countrymen and his country," Council Delegate Daniel E. Tso said.

"We pray for the Chee family and extended relatives. May we all join in prayer for all our servicemen and women.”