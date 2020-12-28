Human remains discovered on JBSA-Fort Sam Houston

Air Force personnel are investigating. Officials say there is no danger to on-base residents.

SAN ANTONIO — Joint Base San Antonio officials announced Monday that partial human skeletal remains were found at Fort Sam Houston.

The remains were found Sunday evening near Salado Creek in the northeast part of the installation. Officials say base patrons were walking in the area when they found the remains.

Personnel with the Air Force Office of Special Investigations opened an investigation into the remains Monday morning.