List: Events happening, things to do in Austin for Veterans Day

Veterans Day is Wednesday, Nov. 11, and to honor those who served our country, there are numerous events in the Austin area.
Here's a list of events and things to do on Veterans Day in the Austin area.
- UT Tower lighting up to honor veterans
- UT will light up the tower orange to honor military members
- Veterans Day Comedy Showcase
- 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Lazydaze Pflugerville, 1202 FM 685 Ste A-5, Pflugerville, TX 78660
- Kerbey Lane Veterans Day Luncheon
- 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. – Kerbey Lane Cafe, University 2606 Guadalupe St. Austin, TX 78705
- Veterans Day THANK YOU Grab & Grub at Rock Springs
- 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Rock Springs, 700 Southeast Inner Loop, Georgetown, TX 78626
- Veterans Day Drive Through
- 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. – SignatureCare Emergency Center, Killeen 800 West Central Texas Expressway, Killeen, TX 76541
- Village Elementary Veterans Day Drive Through
- 8:30 a.m. – 400 Village Commons Blvd., Georgetown, TX 78633
