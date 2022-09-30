76th Honor Flight takes 37 Texas veterans to Washington, D.C.

The veterans will depart from the Austin airport Friday afternoon and return on Saturday.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Friday, veterans of World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and the Cold War will fly to visit memorials that honor their service. It's all thanks to the nonprofit Honor Flight Austin.

Honor Flight Austin calls the flight the "trip of a lifetime." The group will take the veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit the memorials that honor their service and sacrifices.

"The Central Texas community loves and supports its veterans. Through their donations, Honor Flight Austin has hit the landmark of taking its 76th flight to Washington DC to pay tribute to our heroes," said Matt Mathias, chairman of Honor Flight Austin.

Friday's flight is scheduled to depart from the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport at 12:40 p.m. and arrive at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport at 4:45 p.m. The 37 veterans will return to Austin on Saturday, Oct. 1.

The flight is operated by Southwest Airlines.

According to its website, Honor Flight Austin's mission is to "transport veterans with a specific priority to Washington, D.C. to visit their memorials dedicated to honor their service and sacrifices and return them home to their families and loved ones."

Honor Flight Austin accepts applications from World War II and Korean War veterans residing anywhere in Texas. They also accept applications from Vietnam and Cold War veterans that served between December 1941 and May 1975 and reside in Austin's 14 surrounding counties.

To apply to be part of an Honor Flight Austin flight, click here.

