Who is Jack Smith, the special counsel who filed charges against Trump?

Colleagues who have worked with Jack Smith describe him as a prosecutor who operates free of political persuasion and who is relentless about his cases.

Charges have been filed against former President Donald Trump, who is accused of mishandling classified information, according to a 37-count felony indictment.

The man behind those charges is Special Counsel Jack Smith, who works for the U.S. Justice Department.

Smith spoke to the public Friday after the indictment was unsealed and said the country has “one set of laws” and that they apply to everyone. Smith also said prosecutors would seek a speedy trial.

Smith, who was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, has been investigating Trump since November. He and his team were asked to look into whether he or his aides committed crimes by taking classified documents to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida after he left the White House, according to CNN.

Colleagues who have worked with Smith describe him as hard-charging, fast-working and passionate, a prosecutor who operates free of political persuasion and who is relentless about his cases. He displays a similar style outside court, where he is a competitive athlete who has participated in triathlons all over the world.

“He's an exquisite lawyer and an exquisite prosecutor,” said Lanny Breuer, who led the Justice Department's criminal division, which includes the public integrity section, at the time Smith was hired for the job. “He's not political at all. He's straight down the middle.”

Smith's experiences range from prosecuting a sitting US senator and bringing cases against gang members who have been convicted of murdering New York City police officers, CNN reported.

Smith has served as a prosecutor at the local and federal levels and has worked at the International Criminal Court. He has also head corruption cases as chief of the Justice Department's public integrity unit.