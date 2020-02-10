How old are Donald and Melania Trump?

After the news broke that the president and first lady tested positive for coronavirus, many wondered how old Melania Trump is.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — President Donald Trump along with First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus and are experiencing mild symptoms, the president revealed Oct. 1.

The Trumps are quarantining from their White House residence while Donald Trump works from home.

Melania Trump tweeted that she is "looking forward to a speedy recovery."

"Thank you for the love you are sending our way," Melania Trump said. "I have mild symptoms but overall feeling good. I am looking forward to a speedy recovery."

Many are wondering about the health and age of the couple.

Melania Trump is 50, and her health history has not been made very public.

Donald Trump is 74 years old, putting him at a higher risk of serious complications from a virus that has infected more than 7 million people nationwide.

People ages 65 to 74 are seven times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19 than those who are 18 to 29 years old, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The risks rise exponentially at older ages.

According to the CDC definition, Donald Trump also is obese, with a body mass index just past 30.

“Obesity is a state of chronic lowered immunity. In other words, you don’t respond to vaccines as well, you don’t respond to infections as well” as people of normal weight, said Dr. Gregory Poland, an infectious disease specialist at the Mayo Clinic who has no role in Trump’s care.

The president takes a statin drug to lower his cholesterol, and that condition also raises his risk for COVID-19 complications, doctors said.