How much does an abortion cost and how long does it take?

Several factors determine how much the procedure will cost and the type of abortion determines exactly how long it will take.

AUSTIN, Texas — The U.S. Supreme Court is hearing a case about an 15-week abortion ban from Mississippi on Dec. 1 and may uphold that law, and even potentially overturn the 1973 Roe V. Wade ruling, which declared a right to abortion in the U.S.

The Supreme Court also heard arguments regarding the enforcement of Texas' more restrictive abortion law last month, Senate Bill 8, but has not issued an opinion. SB 8, or the Texas Heartbeat Act, bans abortions once a heartbeat is detected, about six weeks into the pregnancy, before many know they are even pregnant.

With abortion rights again being challenged at the nation's highest court, here's a brief look at how different abortions work, how long they take and the cost.

According to Planned Parenthood, an abortion could cost anywhere between $0 to $1,500. The wide range is dependent on a few different factors like:

Health insurance, which can cover all or some of the cost

Income and financial support programs available

Location, which determines the cost of the procedure and other medical care

Type of abortion, whether it's the pill or an in-clinic abortion

How far along the pregnancy is, meaning the longer the pregnancy is, the more it may cost

The length of time an abortion itself takes is dependent on the type of procedure.

Abortions performed using a pill require "several doctor visits," according to the Austin Women's Clinic. This type of pill is not one that can be purchased over the counter. "Abortion pill" refers to two different medicines used to end a pregnancy and the length of the procedure itself depends on how far apart each pill is taken, according to Planned Parenthood.

Before taking the pill, the pregnant person will meet with a healthcare professional to get an exam and counseling regarding the abortion.

Once the first pill is taken, the second one can be taken right away or up to 48 hours later. This type of abortion causes cramping and bleeding that can last several hours or more, according to Planned Parenthood. Most people finish passing the tissue in four or five hours, but it may take longer with cramping happening off and on for one or two more days.

The last step in this form of abortion is to follow up with a medical professional to possibly get an ultrasound, blood test or pregnancy test.

However, the pill can only be used up to 11 weeks into the pregnancy. After that the other option pregnant people have to end a pregnancy is an in-clinic abortion.

In-clinic, or surgical, abortions can be performed before the 11-week mark or how however late state law, the doctor and abortion clinic performing the procedure allows. However, Planned Parenthood said it may be harder to find a healthcare provider who will perform an abortion after the 12th week into the pregnancy.

In-clinic abortions include meeting with a healthcare professional to receive counseling and an exam before having he abortion. The abortion itself takes between 5 and 10 minutes for either a suction abortion or dilation and evacuation abortion, the two types of surgical options. Afterward, patients will rest in a recovery room for about an hour. Some healthcare professionals may want to schedule a follow-up appointment two to four weeks after the procedure.

Under SB 8 in Texas, which went into effect on Sept. 1, abortions are banned after about the six-week mark, making access to safe, legal abortions more difficult. The law also allows people to sue anyone who helps someone get an abortion after six weeks, like doctors. It also offers a $10,000 reward for each successful lawsuit.