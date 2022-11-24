11-year-old runs back into burning apartment to save 2-year-old sister

SALISBURY, Md. — Editor's Note: The video attached to this article is from a story WUSA9 did back in July 2022.
An 11-year-old boy did not let fear get in the way of rescuing his younger sister from a burning apartment in Salisbury, Maryland Tuesday.
An electrical fire sparked at an outlet in a bedroom of a two-story apartment building located in the 1300 block of Jersey Road, in Salisbury on Nov. 22, according to a news release from the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
When the boy realized there was a fire in the apartment, he quickly ran out of the building. But after he was safely outside, he saw that his 2-year-old sister was still inside. The child ran back inside and rescued her from the second floor, sustaining minor burns in the process, authorities said.
Over two dozen firefighters responded to the scene and put out the blaze within 10 minutes, according to the news release.
The fire caused an estimated $250,000 in damage to the structure and another $40,000 in damage to its contents, officials said.
Two of the apartment's eight units are uninhabitable as a result of the fire.
