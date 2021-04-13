1 dead, 12 still missing after boat capsizes off Louisiana coast, US Coast Guard confirms

Six people were saved shortly after the incident. The Coast Guard and good Samaritan vessels are continuing the search and rescue operation in the Gulf.

HOUSTON — One person died and 12 others remained missing after Tuesday's liftboat incident off the Louisiana coast, the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed.

Six people were rescued shortly after the vessel, called Seacor Power, capsized.

Note: the video in this story is from a Wednesday morning press conference with the U.S. Coast Guard

At a Wednesday morning press conference, Coast Guard Captain Will E. Watson said the weather conditions when the boat capsized were very "challenging," but he stopped short of speculating a cause for the incident.

The boat is owned by Houston-based Seacor Marine, which Watson said is working to contact and help impacted families.

The Coast Guard and several good Samaritan vessels were continuing their search and rescue efforts in the Gulf of Mexico, just miles south of Port Fourchon where the Seacor Power capsized Tuesday afternoon.

According to MarineTraffic.com, the vessel left port around 2:12 p.m. A source tells WWL-TV that the Seacor Power capsized shortly after 4 p.m. A Coast Guard Fast Response Cutter was on the scene within 30 minutes.

Watson said at the time of the incident, there were 80 to 90 mph winds, seven- to nine-foot seas with "extremely limited visibility." Watson said forecasters knew there would be poor weather off the coast Tuesday, but they did not expect it to be as bad as it was.

Watson said there would be an investigation, but their main focus right now was continuing the search and rescue operation, adding that when they are in a search and rescue situation, they always remain "hopeful."

“We have to remain hopeful and optimistic,” said Watson. “We are giving it all we’ve got.”

It's believed the vessel is currently in about 55 feet of water and is not drifting, Watson said. Officials presume the boat is aground.

The search continues in the immediate area and in a "successive pattern" around it.

Meteorologist Chris Franklin at WWLTV confirmed winds hit upwards of 70 miles per hour offshore with less wind resistance than a weather system finds on land.

Some social media videos from boats that were reportedly in the area showed wind gusts at times in the triple digits, WWLTV in New Orleans reported.

The following rescue crews searched for the missing crew overnight into early Wednesday:

Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris

Coast Guard Cutter Amberjack en route

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter

Two Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 45-foot RB-M

Four good Samaritan vessels

An HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi

Online records show the Seacor Power is owned by Houston-based Seacor Marine.

Liftboats are large platform vessels used to transport crews and equipment to and from oil rigs in the gulf.

Note: Initial reports indicated 18 people overboard, but according to Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson, there were 19 people on board when the ship capsized. He said 13 remain missing Wednesday morning.