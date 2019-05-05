VENICE, Ill. — Jaylon McKenzie, a 14-year-old who was a standout football star in East St. Louis, Illinois, was killed late Saturday night at a house party.

Jaylon’s mom told 5 On Your Side’s Jenna Barnes that her son was at a party in Venice, Illinois, when a fight broke out. He walked outside to leave the party and avoid the fight when a stray bullet hit him, she said.

Jaylon was in eighth grade.

At 11:40 p.m., Illinois State Police said officers responded to a report of a disturbance and shooting in the 600 block of 3rd Street in Venice. Officers arrived to find two teenagers had been shot. They immediately started trying to save their lives before being rushed to local hospitals.

Jaylon died from his injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital. The other victim, a 15-year-old girl, remains in critical condition. Police did not identify the girl.

ISP said investigators are not aware of any other victims from the shooting at this time. ISP is handling the investigation. No other information is being released at this time.

East St. Louis School District 189 sent out a news release Saturday morning stating a 'few' students were shot at the party Saturday night. School officials didn't confirm an exact number of students injured and said few details are clear at this point.

'We do know that our youth, families and school staff have dealt with a number of tragedies and incidents of violence this year. We request space and time for them to appropriately grieve and come to terms with this latest impact of violence,' the school district stated in a news released sent Sunday morning.

Crisis teams will be available for students at the schools over the next several days.

Family of Jaylon McKenzie / Sports Illustrated

Even though he wasn’t in high school yet, Jaylon received national attention for his skills on the football field. Just last November, Sports Illustrated featured him in an article titled, ‘Six teens who will rule the future in sports.’

In the article, Jaylon told SI he had dreams of playing in the NFL and hoped to follow in the footsteps of Adoree' Jackson—who played for the Titans, was a star at USC and also a native of Belleville.

Jackson tweeted after reading the news of Jaylon's death.

'You Was Next Up and taken too soon! We have to do better.. Rest Easy,' he wrote on Twitter.

Jaylon was on his way to being a star at a major university. He already received scholarship offers from Mizzou and Illinois.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact the ISP Investigations Case Agent Scott Wobbe at 618-381-1467. Callers can remain anonymous.

