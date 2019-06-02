A zoo in Australia wants to name a snake after your ex.

For a $1 donation to the WILD LIFE Sydney Zoo, you can enter a contest with your ex’s name and why they deserve to have a snake named after them.

The winning name will go to a brown snake, one of the world’s most venomous, at the zoo.

All donations will go to the WILD LIFE Conservation Fund, which zoo officials said in a release is dedicated to conserving Australian native wildlife.

“We hope that by providing someone unlucky in love the opportunity to name WILD LIFE Sydney Zoo’s very own brown snake after their ex, we can give them something else to celebrate on Valentine’s Day this year,” Mark Connolly, the general manager.

The winner will also get an annual pass to the zoo, so they can visit the snake anytime.

The reptile team will select the winning name and it will be announced on Valentine’s Day. The competition closes at midnight in Sydney on Feb. 13 (or 7:59 a.m. ET on Feb. 13).