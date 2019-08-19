LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Terrifying moments were captured on camera as a school bus narrowly missed a crowd including a toddler during an event in Clarksville, Indiana.

It happened Saturday at the Zombie School Bus Races at the Sportsdome Speedway.

The crash was caught on camera by Ashley Ware.

Ware says the buses were all doing figure 8’s when one crashed into another, causing the chain reaction.

She says the little boy was treated but seemed fine. The driver of the bus was fine as well and waved to the crowed afterwards.

