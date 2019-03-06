A YouTuber has been sentenced to 15 months in prison in Spain after filming a prank where he gave a homeless man an Oreo cookie filled with toothpaste in 2017, according to the New York Times.

Kanghua Ren, who was 19 at the time of the prank, is also obligated to give the victim 20,000 euros, which is about $22,300, the Times reported.

Ren, also known to his followers on YouTube as ReSet, was found guilty of violating the moral integrity of the homeless man, however, the Times reports that he’s unlikely to serve any time under Spanish law.

The YouTube prankster has about 1.2 million followers, however, Barcelona court ordered that all his social media channels shut down for five years, according to the Times.