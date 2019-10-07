"Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory" star Denise Nickerson has been taken off of life support after suffering a severe stroke, her family says. Nickerson, 62, played Violet Beauregarde in the 1971 version of "Willy Wonka."

Nickerson was taken to the ICU in June 2018 after suffering a severe stroke and entered a rehab facility in 2018. Her son, Josh Nickerson, posted on Facebook Tuesday that she had undergone a major medical emergency, and had suffered seizures.

Her condition continued to worsen, and her family posted to Facebook Wednesday that they had decided to take her off of life support.

"None of it was helping, but making her worse," they said.

Her family has started a GoFundMe campaign to support death expenses.

"We don't know how much time she has. It could be minutes. It could be hours. But no matter what, she's already gone," they said. "We are sitting here with her just trying to keep her comfortable and let her know it's okay."

Nickerson's son announced in March that he was expecting a baby girl with his wife, Jasmine.