Throw out these onions: Nationwide salmonella outbreak sickens more across US

The outbreak linked to fresh, whole onions has led to hundreds of people ending up sick across 37 states and one U.S. territory.

The number of people sickened and hospitalized in a nationwide salmonella outbreak linked to fresh, whole onions from a region of Mexico has increased, the Centers for Disease Control said in recent days. Multiple recalls for the onions have been issued.

The CDC said Friday that 808 people have now gotten sick as a result of consuming the red, white and yellow onions, an increase of 156 cases since the alert was issued two weeks ago. There have been 28 new reports of hospitalizations, bringing the total to 157. There have been no deaths associated with the outbreak.

The number of states involved, 37, has not changed. But three of the new cases are in Puerto Rico. A full list can be found at the bottom of this article.

Onions recalled by multiple companies since the outbreak was reported, were supplied by ProSource Produce and Keeler Family Farms. The onions were imported from Chihuahua, Mexico between July 1 and August 31, 2021.

Because onions have a shelf life of up to three months if properly stored, there is concern these products may still be in household kitchens and restaurants. Health experts urge anyone who knows they have these onions, or who don't know the source of their onions, to throw them away.

Most people infected with salmonella experience diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps, according to the CDC. Symptoms usually form within six hours of swallowing the bacteria and most people recover in 4-7 days without treatment.

Children under age 5, adults 65 and older and people with weakened immune systems may experience more severe illness that may lead to hospitalization.

Here is a list of the states where people have reported getting sick and how many cases in each state, according to the CDC. The number in parentheses indicates how much of an increase in illnesses there has been since the last alert. "NC" denotes no change.