Who was the gunman in the deadly Robb Elementary shooting?

Texas Governor Greg Abbott identified the suspect who killed 14 students and one teacher at an elementary school in Uvalde.

UVALDE, Texas — The nation was shaken once again on Tuesday following a deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. At least 14 children and 1 teacher were killed, Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed.

The governor also announced Tuesday afternoon that the suspect in the shooting was dead, contrary to initial reports from Uvalde police that the shooter was in police custody.

Who is the Texas school shooting suspect?

The governor identified the suspected shooter as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, who he said was a local to Uvalde.

The city is about 85 miles west of San Antonio.

Uvalde County police said at a press conference that investigators believe the suspect had acted alone.

Abbott said that Ramos entered the school with a handgun and possibly a rifle, and opened fire. The governor added that it is believed responding officers shot and killed Ramos.

An unidentified number of people remain hospitalized with injuries.

Robb Elementary School has an enrollment of just under 600 students and Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Chief of Police Pete Arredondo said it serves students in the second, third and fourth grade. He did not say what grades the children that were shot are in.