Sen. Elizabeth Ann Warren

Born: June 22, 1949

Birthplace: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Age on Inauguration Day: 71

Party affiliation: Democrat

Campaign website: elizabethwarren.com

Education: University of Houston (Bachelor's degree in speech pathology); Rutgers University Law School (Juris Doctor)

Professions: Special education teacher; lawyer; law professor; bankruptcy analyst

Public office: Elected to U.S. Senate from Massachusetts in 2012. Re-elected in 2018.

Personal: Married Jim Warren in 1968, and the couple had two children before divorcing in 1978. Married Bruce Mann in 1980.

Life and career

Is proposing a wealth tax on Americans with more than $50 million in assets.Those over that amount would be taxed two percent while those with a net worth over $1 billion would be taxed 3 percent.

Worked as a waitress at 13 years old at her aunt’s restaurant to help her family cover medical bills after her father's heart attack.

Attended George Washington University on a debate scholarship. Left to marry Jim Warren before finishing her degree at University of Houston.

Became an expert on bankruptcy law after getting degree from Rutgers.

Authored books on why Americans, particularly the middle class, go bankrupt.

Helped form the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau under former President Barack Obama.

Defeated Sen. Scott Brown in 2012 to become the first woman elected to U.S. Senate from Massachusetts.

Criticized for sharing family stories of having Native American bloodlines. She released results of a DNA test in 2018 showing evidence of Native American ancestry dating back six to 10 generations.

