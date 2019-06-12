A senior Trump administration official says the White House will not participate in the House Judiciary Committee's next impeachment hearing.

The decision came Friday in a letter from White House counsel Pat Cipollone.

The letter to Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler did not expressly state the White House's refusal to participate.

But a senior administration official says that was the point it was intended to communicate.

"Whatever course you choose, as the President has recently stated: "if you are going to impeach me, do it now, fast, so we can have a fair trial in the Senate, and so that our Country can get back to business," the letter from the White House counsel ends.