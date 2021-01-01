42 West Virginians who went for coronavirus vaccine mistakenly given antibodies

Health officials say they do not believe there is any risk of harm to those who got the wrong shot.

The injections of the Regeneron antibody product were given during a clinic hosted by the Boone County Health Department. The Guard said they do not believe there is any risk of harm to the 42 individuals who received the incorrect shot.

Boone County said the number was actually 44, the Washington Post reported.

“The moment that we were notified of what happened, we acted right away to correct it, and we immediately reviewed and strengthened our protocols to enhance our distribution process to prevent this from happening again,” Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, adjutant general of the West Virginia National Guard, said in a Thursday news release.

Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia's COVID-19 czar, said in a statement that the antibodies were the same ones given to President Donald Trump when he was infected in October.

"While this injection is not harmful, it was substituted for the vaccine," Marsh said in a statement. "But this occurrence provides our leadership team an important opportunity to review and improve the safety and process of vaccination for each West Virginian."