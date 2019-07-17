A driver leaving a New Jersey car wash mistakenly pressed the gas instead of her brake, and ended up plunging her car into the Hackensack River.

The Hackensack Fire Department said the woman drove into the river after exiting the Spotless Car Care Center in Hackensack and had to swim with her daughter back to shore.

CBS New York reports that a witness ran down to help the 64-year-old female driver who suffered a minor leg injury. The driver's 27-year-old daughter walked away unharmed.

RELATED: Delta flight makes emergency landing after engine cone comes loose

RELATED: Giant squid caught on camera for just second time ever

This isn't the first time this has happened, as first responders have had a similar incident at this location previously.

It would be up to the property owner to put a fence up along the shoreline, Hackensack Fire Department Capt. Justin Derevyanik told CBS New York.