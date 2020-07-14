Video shows Michigan police officer saving choking infant

If it wasn't for the officer's 'quick, calm, lifesaving actions, the outcome of this incident could have been tragically different,' Sterling Heights Police said.
A police officer in Michigan is being hailed as a hero for helping save a choking three-week-old infant and it was all caught on the officer's dash cam.
Late Thursday night, Officer Cameron Maciejewski was first to arrive at a Sterling Heights home after a report of an infant not breathing, according to WXYZ.
The Sterling Heights Police Department said the family rushed outside holding the baby girl when Maciejewski arrived.
The dash cam video showed the officer calmly taking the baby in his arms and performing back thrusts to clear her air way. The baby then coughed up what was obstructing her throat and begins to cry. The Sterling Heights Fire Department later transported the baby to the hospital for further evaluation.
"If it wasn’t for Ofc. Maciejewski’s quick, calm, lifesaving actions, the outcome of this incident could have been tragically different. Not only did the officer save the baby, but the officer did an outstanding job consoling the family," the police department said in a post on its Facebook page.
Sterling Heights Police Officer Saves Three-week-old Baby
Once again, the Sterling Heights Police Department strives to provide the best service to our citizens, especially when it matters most!