A teen volleyball player was killed in a crash while driving through the Texas ice storm on the way to a tournament in Austin.

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — A member of a girls’ volleyball club team in the Valley died while she and her teammates were traveling to Texas for a tournament.

Members of the Venom Volleyball Club in Goodyear were headed to Austin on Feb. 3 for the Lone Star National Qualifier when they were involved in a crash.

The club said on an Instagram post that severe weather was a factor in the crash, but authorities haven’t provided details so far.

One of the players died while another two players are in critical condition, according to the club.

Another former member of the team was injured but is stable. Some of the girls’ parents riding with the team were also hurt but are expected to recover.

“With overwhelming pain in our hearts one of our athletes has sadly passed away,” the team wrote in a social media post.

The club didn’t identify the player who died and those who were injured, but they have started a GoFundMe account to help them and their families.

