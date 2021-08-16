USWNT star Carli Lloyd announces retirement

Lloyd plans to finish out her soccer career with four friendly matches in September and October.

WASHINGTON — Carli Lloyd, a veteran member of the U.S. women's national soccer team, announced on Monday that she will be retiring.

In a statement from the USWNT, Lloyd said she plans to finish out her soccer career during four friendly matches in September and October.

“When I first started out with the National Team in 2005, my two main goals were to be the most complete soccer player I could be and to help the team win championships.” said Lloyd in a statement. “Every single day I stepped out onto the field, I played as if it was my last game. I never wanted to take anything for granted, especially knowing how hard it is to get to the top, but even harder to stay at the top for so long.”

The 39-year-old's historic international career began a few days before she turned 23 in July of 2005. She made her debut against the Ukraine in Portland, Oregon. To date, Llyod has 128 international goals and 312 caps, meaning international matches a player participates in. She has the second most all-time caps in U.S. and world history behind only Kristine Lilly, who has 354 caps. Lloyd is one of just four international soccer players to play 300 or more times for her country.

Lloyd ends her career as the USA’s all-time top scorer in the Olympic Games with 10 goals, surpassing Abby Wambach. She also scored 10 goals in World Cup play, third only to Wambach (14) and Michelle Akers (12).

Lloyd was twice named the U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year in 2008 and 2015, and was twice named the FIFA Women’s Player of the Year in 2015 and a year later in 2016. She and Mia Hamm are the only two Americans to win FIFA Women’s Player of the Year twice.