USDA issues health alert for frozen taquitos, chimichangas that may contain plastic

Some frozen taquitos and chimichangas contained diced green chilies that may be contaminated with hard plastic pieces, according to a USDA public health alert.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a public health alert for some frozen beef and chicken taquitos and chimichangas products sold at Walmart and other stores.

The alert was issued after the Food and Drug Administration announced diced green chilies produced by Sun Valley Foods could contain extraneous materials, specifically hard plastic.

The problem was first discovered by Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc. when they found pieces of hard plastic in their production process and in a barrel of diced green chilies from Sun Valley Foods. Sun Valley Foods then initiated a recall of the green chilies.

There have been no confirmed reports of injury, but anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

The USDA said it is concerned that some products may be in customers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased products with Sun Valley Foods' green chilies are urged not to eat them and immediately throw them away or return them to the place they were purchased.

The products were shipped nationwide and sold under the Jose Ole' and Casa Mamita brands, as well as Walmart's Great Value brand.

Here's a breakdown of which products have been recalled (Images of labels below):

19.2-oz. carton containing 16 pieces labeled as “Great Value Flour Chicken Taquitos Tortillas Stuffed with All White Chicken Meat & Monterey Jack Cheese” with a best if used by date of “11 JUL 2021” and “P5590” printed on the side panel.

20-oz carton containing 20 pieces labeled as “CASA MAMITA BEEF TAQUITOS ROLLED IN CORN TORTILLAS” with a best by date of “26 JUN 2021” and “EST 5590” printed on the side panel.

22.5-oz carton containing 15 pieces labeled as “CASA MAMITA CHICKEN AND CHEESE TAQUITOS ROLLED IN FLOUR TORTILLAS” with a best by date of “26 JUN 2021” and “P5590” printed on the side panel

15-oz. carton containing 15 taquitos labeled as “JOSÉ OLÉ TAQUITOS CHICKEN AND CHEESE POLLO Y QUESO IN FLOUR TORTILLAS” with a best by date of “08 JUL 2021” or “18 JUL 2021,” and “P5590” printed on the side panel.

20-oz. carton containing 20 taquitos labeled as “JOSÉ OLÉ TAQUITOS BEEF CARNE DE RES IN CORN TORTILLAS” with a best by date of “08 JUL 2021” and “EST 5590” printed on the side panel.

22.5-oz carton containing 15 taquitos labeled as “JOSÉ OLÉ TAQUITOS CHICKEN AND CHEESE POLLO Y QUESO IN FLOUR TORTILLAS” with a best by date of “09 JUL 2021,” “14 JUL 2021” or “17 JUL 2021” and “P5590” printed on the side panel.

55.5-oz carton containing 37 taquitos labeled as “JOSÉ OLÉ VALUE PACK TAQUITOS CHICKEN AND CHEESE POLLO Y QUESO IN FLOUR TORTILLAS” with a best if used by date of “15 JUL 2021” and “P5590” printed on the side panel.

60-oz. carton containing 60 taquitos labeled as “JOSÉ OLÉ TAQUITOS BEEF CARNE DE RES IN CORN TORTILLAS” with a best if used by date of “9 JUL 2021” or “10 JUL 2021,” and “EST 5590” printed on the side panel.

5-oz. individual plastic bag containing “JOSÉ OLÉ CHIMICHANGAS LOADED BEEF NACHO” with a best by date of “15 JUL 2021” and “EST. 17417” printed on the label.

The products bear the establishment number “EST 5590,” “P5590” or “EST. 17417” printed on the packaging above the expiration date.