How to watch the US play the Netherlands in the World Cup

DOHA, Qatar — The World Cup has arrived at the knockout stage, and the pressure on the players is high. Teams must now win or go home.

The U.S. Men's National Team is back in the round of 16 for the first time since 2014. Back in the World Cup after missing the 2018 tournament, the U.S. opened the group stage with draws against Wales and England, then won a highly-charged game against Iran 1-0 to advance.

Now they face a tough match against the Netherlands — possibly without injured star Christian Pulisic.

The U.S. is 1-4 against the Netherlands in all friendly matches. The American men beat the Dutch in Amsterdam in 2015.

If the U.S. beats the Dutch team, they would reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002.

The team would face the winner of the match between Argentina and Australia.

When does the US play Netherlands?

The United States takes on the Netherlands in the round of 16 on Saturday, Dec. 3.

The match begins at 10 a.m. Eastern.

How to watch US vs. Netherlands

The World Cup match between the U.S. and the Netherlands will be broadcast on FOX, which is available over-the-air or through cable television providers. Telemundo will air the match live in Spanish.

Check your local listings for channel information.

Most subscription-based streaming services carry FOX and other World Cup games airing on FS1, including:

Round of 16 World Cup bracket

Netherlands vs. United States: Saturday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. ET Argentina vs. Australia: Saturday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. ET France vs. Poland: Sunday, Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. ET England vs. Senegal: Sunday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. ET Japan vs. Croatia: Monday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. ET

Monday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. ET TBD: Monday, Dec. 5 at 2 p.m. ET

Monday, Dec. 5 at 2 p.m. ET Morocco vs. Spain: Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. ET

Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. ET TBD: Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 2 p.m. ET