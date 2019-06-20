The United States Olympic Committee is formally changing its name to the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee.

The organization has already overseen Paralympic competition, but now is formally recognizing it as part of its name.

“While the name is new, our dedication to Paralympics is an established value – evidenced by the number of Paralympic athletes who receive support and by the strength of the U.S. Paralympic Team," USOPC Chair Susanne Lyons said in a statement.

Like the Olympics, the Paralympic games are held every two years at the same host city. They include many of the traditional Olympic sports but modified for Paralympians.

The USOPC says it voted last September to increase monetary awards for Paralympians who earn medals to equal the amount given to their Olympic counterparts.