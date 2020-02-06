WATCH LIVE: President and first lady visit Saint John Paul II National Shrine

The visit follows Trump's photo-op in front of St. John's Episcopal Church, a building that suffered fire damage during a George Floyd protest.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on Tuesday morning will visit Saint John Paul II National Shrine in Washington D.C.

The visit follows Trump's photo op Monday night with members of his administration in front of St. John's Episcopal Church, a building that suffered damaged by fire during Sunday night's protest.

Police, under federal command, used tear gas to clear peaceful demonstrators from a park near the White House so that Trump could walk to the church and pose with a Bible.

The photo op at the house of worship known as the Church of the Presidents was condemned by Episcopal Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde.

“The president just used a Bible and one of the churches of my diocese as a backdrop for a message antithetical to the teachings of Jesus and everything that our church stands for,” she said.

Protesters were seen gathering outside of the shrine, awaiting the president's arrival.

For nearly a week since George Floyd's death, largely peaceful protests by day have turned to chaos at night.

“We have been sitting on a powder keg for some time and it has burst,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

Trump warned that if governors don't deploy the National Guard in sufficient numbers to “dominate the streets,” the U.S. military will step in to “quickly solve the problem for them.”

“We have the greatest country in the world,” the president declared. “We’re going to keep it safe.”

As Trump spoke, tear gas canisters could be heard exploding.

A military deployment by Trump to U.S. states would mark a stunning federal intervention rarely seen in modern American history. It drew comparisons to 1968, when Richard Nixon ran as the law-and-order candidate in the aftermath of riots following the assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Trump made little effort to address the grievances of black Americans and others outraged by Floyd’s death and the scourge of police brutality, undermining what his reelection campaign had hoped would be increased appeal to African American voters.