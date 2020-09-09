UPS says it plans to hire more than 100,000 holiday workers

The company says it will have full-time and part-time seasonal jobs, mostly package handlers, drivers and helpers. The roles could lead to permanent positions.

UPS has announced that it plans to hire over 100,000 extra workers to help handle an increase in packages during the 2020 holiday season.

The company made the announcement Wednesday saying that it expects a record peak in business this season. The volume of packages for delivery usually rises starting in around the month of October, and runs through January.

UPS says it will have full-time and part-time seasonal jobs available, mostly package handlers, drivers and driver helpers. The Atlanta-based company is touting these seasonal jobs as ones that could lead to year-round employment.

The holidays are coming and we're hiring 100k positions to help. Read on for more information on available roles and the perks of working for us. — UPS (@UPS) September 9, 2020

UPS said in a statement that over a third of past seasonal hires landed permanent jobs with the company. So, in addition to the roles being a possible stepping stone to full time employment, UPS is also touting these opportunities as a way to recover from COVID-19.

UPS says the positions vary and offer flexible shifts at thousands of locations.

Charlene Thomas, Chief Human Resources Officer said, "at a time when millions of Americans are looking for work, these jobs are an opportunity to start a new career with UPS.”