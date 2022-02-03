Here's how you can help the people of Ukraine in Austin

Local businesses are teaming up to help this weekend and there are also plenty of fundraisers you can donate to.

AUSTIN, Texas — The recent videos and photos out of Ukraine amid Russia's invasion have many wondering what they can do to help those suffering through the war on the other side of the world.

Central Texas businesses and organizations are stepping up to help and there are also plenty of ways to donate online.

Here's a look at some efforts underway:

Local fundraisers to help Ukraine

The Eastern European market said it is donating proceeds from the sale of its remaining Russian products to the people of Ukraine. Once the Russian products are sold out, the market said it will no longer sell products made in Russia.

The store is located at 2121 W. Parmer Ln. Ste. 113.

Bread for the People is selling biscuits and coffee on March 5 with proceeds donated to Ukraine. The bake sale will be from 10 a.m. to noon outside of L'Oca d'Oro on 1900 Simond Ave.

The French patisserie will be selling Ukraine-inspired pampushkas at both of its locations this Saturday and Sunday. All proceeds will go to supporting Ukraine. The North Austin location is at 7301 Burnet Rd. Ste 102 and the South Austin location is at 602 W. Annie St.

Local food blog Austin Food Adventures has partnered with nearly two dozen area restaurants, coffee shops and bars that will help Ukraine by donating a percentage of sales made on March 5 to Save the Children, which is working to help children and families affected by the war.

Businesses participating in the event Saturday, March 5:

Bird Bird Biscuit

Filipino Vietnamese Kitchen

Garbo's

Pedroso's Pizza

Fukumoto Sushi and Yakitori

Sharetea

JewBoy Burgers

Brooklyn Breakfast Shop

Din Ho Chinese BBQ

Taqueria One Taco

Austin Rotisserie

Bummer Burrito

Hold Out Brewing

Better Half

Tamale House

Little Brother

The Brew & Brew

Let'z Geaux Boil

Eldorado Cafe

Ramen512

Paprika

Freewheelin' Coffee

Juliet Italian Kitchen

Via 313 Pizza

Donations for Ukraine

According to the organization's website, donations are going toward helping children and families in the form of food, water, hygiene kits psychosocial support and cash assistance.

The foundation has been helping children impacted by war since 2015 with donations helping provide psychological and psychosocial support to children and families.

The non-profit said it is currently raising funds to provide medical and humanitarian aid that will be used by paramedics and doctors in the areas affected by violence in Ukraine.

The IRC said it is working with groups in Poland in Ukraine to provide aid to families displaced by the war as there are now more than one million refugees that have fled to neighboring countries.

The UNHCR helps refugees displaced by violence, conflict and persecution and is now helping Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war with emergency aid and assistance.

GoFundMe has a list of featured fundraisers from all over the world raising money to help Ukraine. The page features verified fundraisers, with more being added as they become available. GoFundMe said it is verifying that donors and organizers are in compliance with U.S. and international laws.

