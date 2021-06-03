Reports: Trump sends cease-and-desist letter to GOP fundraising groups

Lawyers for former President Trump have reportedly told the RNC and two other GOP groups to stop using Trump's name and likeness for fundraising pitches.

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump has told at least three Republican organizations to stop using his name and likeness for fundraising purposes, according to multiple media reports.

Trump's lawyers reportedly sent cease-and-desist letters to the Republican National Committee (RNC), National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) and National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) for using the former president's name and likeness on fundraising emails and merchandise, according to Politico.

Trump advisers later confirmed details to The Washington Post and NBC News.

Politico noted the RNC sent two e-mails Friday telling supporters they could donate money to get their name added to a "thank you" card for the former president.

Last weekend, in his first speech since leaving office, the former president encouraged supporters to give directly to him, essentially bypassing the RNC and other traditional groups that raise money for GOP candidates.

The announcement came as Trump tries to assert his control over the party despite his loss in November. His Save America PAC has more than $80 million cash on hand, including $3 million raised after the CPAC speech, according to a person familiar with the total.

Some of that money could help Trump settle scores with incumbent members of Congress who have crossed him. In his CPAC speech, Trump read aloud the names of every Republican who voted against him and called for them to be defeated.